Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Raises Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 400,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 103,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,100. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

