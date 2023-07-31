GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS GNNDY remained flat at $81.53 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $114.80.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.