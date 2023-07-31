Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Graphic Packaging has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Insider Activity

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Mizuho upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

