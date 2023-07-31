Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

GPP opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 264,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

