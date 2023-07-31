Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 2,373,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $992.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.0985 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.68%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

