GXChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,397.50 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. GXChain has a market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $27,397.50 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002444 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

