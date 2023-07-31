Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 22.95%. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $86.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

