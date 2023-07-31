Harbor Advisory Corp MA Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

