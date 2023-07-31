Hardy Reed LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,172,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 135,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.00. 28,949,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,089,512. The company has a market capitalization of $255.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

