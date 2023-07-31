Hardy Reed LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,328,000. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,904,000. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,645,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,167,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.87. 160,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,733. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

