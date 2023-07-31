Hardy Reed LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VCR stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.17 and a 200 day moving average of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

