Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.14 million. Harmonic also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.92. 2,166,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

