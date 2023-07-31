Harrell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for 2.4% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.55. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

