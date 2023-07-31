Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Up to $34.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $35.55. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 385 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
