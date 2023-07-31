Head to Head Analysis: Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) & M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Free Report) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and M.D.C.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. $5.72 billion 0.65 $562.14 million $5.38 9.49

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Countryside Partnerships.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.2% of M.D.C. shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of M.D.C. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Countryside Partnerships and M.D.C., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Countryside Partnerships 0 0 0 0 N/A M.D.C. 1 2 1 0 2.00

Countryside Partnerships presently has a consensus price target of $264.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,035.14%. M.D.C. has a consensus price target of $36.83, indicating a potential downside of 27.86%. Given Countryside Partnerships’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Countryside Partnerships is more favorable than M.D.C..

Profitability

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and M.D.C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. 7.74% 12.80% 7.44%

Summary

M.D.C. beats Countryside Partnerships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Countryside Partnerships

(Get Free Report)

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties. It has a total land bank of 56,806 plots. The company also offers estate management services. The company was formerly known as Countryside Properties PLC and changed its name to Countryside Partnerships PLC in January 2022. Countryside Partnerships PLC was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Brentwood, the United Kingdom.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.