Head-To-Head Analysis: Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Regenicin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $2.91 billion 17.64 $341.20 million $0.86 153.93 Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Regenicin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.0% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DexCom and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 10 1 2.92 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $138.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given DexCom’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Regenicin.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 11.18% 22.11% 8.66% Regenicin N/A N/A -15.75%

Risk and Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -1.9, meaning that its stock price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Regenicin on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

