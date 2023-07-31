Head to Head Review: Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) & WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ebang International has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $32.33 million 1.40 -$43.89 million N/A N/A WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 1.58 -$16.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ebang International and WiSA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WiSA Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A WiSA Technologies -402.94% -343.27% -147.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ebang International and WiSA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A WiSA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

WiSA Technologies has a consensus target price of $218.67, indicating a potential upside of 15,519.05%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Ebang International.

Summary

Ebang International beats WiSA Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers wirelessly transmit module systems. It serves immersive audio experiences primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

