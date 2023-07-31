Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the June 30th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Stock Performance

Shares of Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 14.55 during trading hours on Friday. Healios K.K. has a 12-month low of 14.55 and a 12-month high of 14.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.55.

Healios K.K. Company Profile

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

