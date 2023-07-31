Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 117 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $560.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.82 and a 200-day moving average of $506.78. The company has a market cap of $248.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

