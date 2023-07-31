Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

UNP stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $232.02. 2,988,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,364. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

