Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 14,938 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE DIS traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.89. 20,757,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,313,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

