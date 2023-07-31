Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 6,550 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.39% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $49,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.68. 358,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,524. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

