Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,582 shares of company stock worth $16,489,213 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,956. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

