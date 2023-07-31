Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0 %

Zoetis stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.09. 1,500,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,739. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.32. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

