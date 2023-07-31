Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,718 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 654,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.76. 5,784,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

