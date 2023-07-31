Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 70 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.26. 2,051,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,953. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

