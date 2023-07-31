Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HXL traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $70.68. 587,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1,177.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 251,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

