Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.05-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.7-$37.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.05 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.19. 3,936,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.69 and its 200-day moving average is $196.20. The company has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.07.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,990,000 after buying an additional 684,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after buying an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

