Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.16.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.07.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

