Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.71 and last traded at $103.71. Approximately 10,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 70,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $633.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,216,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $708,109.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,733.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 925.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 68,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 39.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

