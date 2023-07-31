Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. 931,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,537,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyzon Motors had a negative net margin of 2,864.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

