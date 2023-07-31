Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Up 28.2% in July

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,600 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 439,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.
Insider Activity at Ingredion
In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ingredion Price Performance
Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $111.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,283. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.
About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Read More
