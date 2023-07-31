Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Up 28.2% in July

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,600 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 439,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingredion Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $111.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,283. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.