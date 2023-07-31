Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 981 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Roger Maddock bought 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,912.95 ($2,452.81).
Audioboom Group Stock Up 0.2 %
LON BOOM traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 213 ($2.73). 18,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,195. The company has a market cap of £34.89 million, a PE ratio of -5,312.50 and a beta of 1.06. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 152.55 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 837 ($10.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
About Audioboom Group
