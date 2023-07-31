Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 981 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Roger Maddock bought 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,912.95 ($2,452.81).

Audioboom Group Stock Up 0.2 %

LON BOOM traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 213 ($2.73). 18,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,195. The company has a market cap of £34.89 million, a PE ratio of -5,312.50 and a beta of 1.06. Audioboom Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 152.55 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 837 ($10.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

