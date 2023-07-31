Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CEO Sells 21,793 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fortive stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.35. 3,340,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,807. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

