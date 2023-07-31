Insider Selling: Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) CAO Sells $576,666.00 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.