Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells 7,903 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.44. 430,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.58. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRCT. Bank of America dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

