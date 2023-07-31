Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells 7,903 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.44. 430,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.58. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 7.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRCT. Bank of America dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

