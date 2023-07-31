Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Qualys Price Performance
QLYS stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $138.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,177. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.62.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Qualys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 11.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,095,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.