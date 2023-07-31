Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $138.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,177. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Qualys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 11.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,095,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.