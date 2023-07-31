Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells 1,693 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $19,977.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,563.28.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,841. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

