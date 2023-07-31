Integral Ad Science (IAS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) recently:

7/21/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Integral Ad Science is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00.

7/14/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00.

7/10/2023 – Integral Ad Science is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00.

6/14/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00.

6/14/2023 – Integral Ad Science had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $20.00.

6/6/2023 – Integral Ad Science is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. 744,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.20 and a beta of 1.58. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,763,258 shares of company stock valued at $267,882,510 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 977,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 511,667 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

