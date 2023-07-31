Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

WMT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.91. 3,673,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,533. The company has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

