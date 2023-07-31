International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,294. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

