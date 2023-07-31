Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 255,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,722. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
