Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 255,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,722. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

