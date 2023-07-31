Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

QQMG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. 5,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864. The company has a market cap of $18.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQMG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

