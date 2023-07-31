Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.75

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 4790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 873,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

