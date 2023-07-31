Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,829,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,375,523. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

