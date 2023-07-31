InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

