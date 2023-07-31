iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,317,870 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

