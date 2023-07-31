iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Requisite Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,991. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.13. The company has a market cap of $342.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.