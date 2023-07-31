iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.98. 20,251,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,127,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

