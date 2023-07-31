iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.80

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.80 and last traded at $99.60, with a volume of 118186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 845.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,687,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

